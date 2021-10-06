Rebel Wilson puts on stylish display at nostalgic concert as her 'dreams come true' The Pitch Perfect star had the time of her life!

Rebel Wilson was experiencing all the feels on Tuesday night as she danced her heart out to her favorite songs from her teenage years.

The Pitch Perfect star had a huge fangirl moment as she attended the Alanis Morissette concert in Hollywood, and shared footage of her dancing and singing to the singer's classic song You Oughta Know.

For the occasion, the Cats actress looked stylish dressed in a pair of stone washed skinny jeans and a black hoodie, teamed with a simple vest top.

In the caption, the actress wrote: "@alanis you are so iconic and inspirational! Tonight was my teenage dream come true!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I am so jealous!" while another wrote: "Omg yes!!!" A third added: "You look like a teenager too! Rock on!"

The Australian actress has had a busy few months, and is continuing to inspire her fans on social media with her approach to body confidence following her health kick in 2020.

Rebel Wilson looked incredible at the Alanis Morissette concert - and had the best time!

In January, Rebel posted an uplifting message on Instagram, which read: "Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like 'damn girl… you're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are."

The star has taken every chance to show off the gains of her hard work, including in a statement-making dress at a recent high-profile event.

The Hollywood star has been on a health kick since 2020

The Hollywood star lit up the room when she walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair, Premiere party in Los Angeles at the end of September.

The actress posed up a storm in a sequinned, black, blazer dress which showed off her toned physique and even gave her legs some time to shine in sheer tights and black pumps.

Rebel is feeling more confident and happier than ever!

She was clearly thrilled to be there as she shared several videos from the event on her Instagram Stories as well as a post on her main feed, writing: "Was such an honor to attend the Vanity Fair Academy Museum Opening Party last night."

