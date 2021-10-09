Rebel Wilson is inundated with offers after sporty video in short all-white outfit The Pitch Perfect star showcased her skills

"Who wants to play me?" Rebel Wilson teasingly asked her fans on Friday as she uploaded a short video clip of her playing tennis in an all-white outfit.

The star was inundated with offers from Instagram followers, proposing that they become her tennis partner or opponent.

One fan wrote: "I think I'd lose but I'm game," and another pleaded: "Me! Me! Me! Pick meeeeee!" while a third joked: "Do you have ANY idea how long I've been waiting for you to ask me that???"

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's tennis video sparked a fan reaction

Others commended Rebel on her svelte-looking appearance. One said: "I still can't get over how good rebel looks! [love heart eye emoji]" and another wrote: "You are looking amazing."

The star was wearing a white pleated tennis skirt, a Ralph Lauren t-shirt, a professional-looking visor and matching white trainers.

The actress is really into keeping fit

Rebel's signature blonde locks were tied back off her face to complete the sporty look, and the actress looked cool, calm and collected as she served on court.

The backdrop was just as breathtaking as Rebel herself with piercing blue skies and luscious palm trees – idyllic!

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel has been a source of inspiration to her millions of fans for some time, after embarking on a 'year of health' in 2020 and losing an amazing 65lbs.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her journey and revealed the one simple routine she picked up that helped her reach her target weight.

Rebel embarked on a fitness journey in 2020

Instead of gruelling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel admitted that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".

"The goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."

We can all agree, Rebel looks amazing – and her tennis form isn't bad either.

