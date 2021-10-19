Karen Hauer enjoys some TLC from boyfriend Jordan Jones Williams after Strictly exit Greg Wise became the third star to be eliminated

Karen Hauer is one lucky woman! The Strictly Come Dancing pro was treated to a special dinner by her boyfriend Jordan Jones Williams just days after she and Greg Wise were eliminated from this year's series.

Taking to her Instagram to share a "date night" photo, the professional dancer looked chuffed to enjoy some TLC with her love. "Dinner Date with My favourite Human [heart emoji]," she remarked.

On Sunday, both Karen and Greg became the third couple to leave the competition, following Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn, and Nina Wadia and Neil Jones (Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell had to withdraw on the grounds of ill health).

The pair had scored 19 points for their Samba, danced to Macarena, and ultimately lost out in the dance-off to Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima who performed a Waltz.

Despite the heartache, Karen looked happy and relaxed as she enjoyed a lovely meal with her boyfriend. Friends and fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "A much deserved relaxing evening! You guys look great."

Karen and her boyfriend Jordan headed to Sticks'n'Sushi

Another remarked: "Time for relaxing and enjoying some special time." A third post read: "Love you Karen. A deserved lovely evening with your gorgeous fella. Thank you for taking Greg and us on a fantastic journey. Sadly ended way too soon. You are a wonderful dancer, coach and mentor. Keep the faith. Looking forward to seeing what you do next."

Karen, 39, confirmed her romance with Jordan back in July, when they attended a performance of the Him & Me show. Since then, she has been sharing sweet pictures of the lovebirds.

Just one month prior, Karen hinted that a new romance could be on the horizon following the "tough time" she faced after splitting from David in 2020. "You know, relationships happen and it's just life," she told HELLO!.

Greg and Karen left the show on Sunday evening

"[I was] working out and doing a lot of meditation, I surrounded myself with positivity and things that helped me a lot. I was comfortable and I felt okay with being on my own after a while.

"It was tough, but I'm happy, I'm happy and in a good place, and it was all down to the good work I was doing in the background that nobody really sees, you know, that is not shown on Instagram."

She then teased: "No, [dating's] not off the cards", before adding coyly: "You'll know…"

