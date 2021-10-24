Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert delight fans with exciting countdown The Dancing with the Stars judge met his pro dancer girlfriend in 2015

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have a huge fan base and so it comes as no surpise that their latest announcement has delighted many.

The celebrity couple are set to dance together on Monday's Dancing with the Stars, the very show where they met back in 2015.

The official DWTS Instagram account posted a video of the couple practicing their routine in rehearsals on Sunday.

In the footage, Derek said: "We are just here in the Dancing with the Stars studio getting ready for our performance on Monday! It's going to be epic, we have an incredible routine planned for you all. We have amazing dancing, dancers, music, love, passion, but most of all.. horror!"

Hayley then added: "Horror… I'm coming back from the dead!"

Two more videos showed the pair practicing with other dancers their routine, which is bound to be amazing.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert will be dancing together again on DWTS

Alongside the footage, the caption read: "@derekhough performs this Monday and @hayley.erbert returns to the #DWTS ballroom for #HorrorNight! Swipe through for some sneak peeks. #DWTS."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Cannot wait for this!" while another wrote: "Can't wait to see Derek again, I've missed him dancing." A third added: "Yay! Looking forward to it, he's the best!"

The celebrity couple have been dating since 2015

Hayley was a pro dancer on the show between 2016 and 2018, and it was revealed in 2019 that she wasn't returning to the popular dance show.

On Instagram, she wrote: "As some of you may already know, I unfortunately will not be apart of DWTS this season.

The past 3.5 years have been the most incredible journey for me. To have been apart of this show for 7 seasons, 4 tours, and a mentor on DWTS Juniors is beyond anything I could have imagined," she wrote.

The couple met on DWTS

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years. I adore you all and would not be where I am without your love."

She added: "I want to wish everyone in my dancing fam the best of luck this season! They will all kill it as usual! As sad as I am to not be a part of this season, life has decided to guide me in a different direction and I am excited to see where it will take me. Much love."

