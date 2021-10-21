Bruno Tonioli looks 'frightening' in must-see DWTS throwback photo The Dancing with the Stars judge is not afraid of changing up his look!

Bruno Tonioli and his Dancing with the Stars co-stars are gearing up for one of the show's most-anticipated episodes of the series – Halloween!

MORE: Bruno Tonioli suffers incident on DWTS alongside fellow judges

And ahead of the special show on Monday, the official DWTS Instagram account shared a 'frightening' photo of Bruno in fancy dress from a previous season.

In the picture, the former professional dancer was sat at the judges panel wearing a monochrome suit with green hair and ghoulish face paint as he channeled Beetlejuice.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba addresses judges' harsh comments

The photo was from last year's Halloween show. The previous series, he had dressed up as the devil.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Amazing!" while another wrote: "Love you Bruno!" A third Bruno fan from the UK added: "I miss Bruno on Strictly!"

While it's not yet known what Bruno and his fellow judges will dress up as for this year's Halloween show, there isn't too much longer to wait to find out.

Bruno Tonioli looked almost unrecognisable!

Bruno has been on Dancing with the Stars since the start of the series. He is joined on this year's DWTS by fellow long-running judges Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough, who is back for the second year in a row as a judge, having previously competed on the show as a professional dancer.

MORE: Bruno Tonioli's latest change to job left him 'frustrated' and 'sad'

MORE: Brian Austin Green's incredible act of bravery leaves his co-stars in awe

The star is also a regular judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK, but was forced to take a back seat from the show this series due to the travelling restrictions.

Bruno is a much-loved judge on Dancing with the Stars

Bruno's fans in the UK are missing him on this year's Strictly, but are enjoying his replacement Anton Du Beke, who the star approved of to fill in his seat.

MORE: Bruno Tonioli leaves fans saddened by latest appearance on DWTS

MORE: Derek Hough makes candid comment about engagement plans to Hayley Erbert

There are many links to DWTS and Strictly, with Len having previously worked as the head judge on the UK dance show until leaving in 2016.

Bruno has been replaced on the Strictly judging panel by Anton Du Beke

Len's replacement Shirley Ballas is no stranger to many of the American pro dancers herself, having mentored Derek Hough and his sister Julianne when they trained as dancers in the UK.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.