Carrie Underwood celebrates big news with star-studded new photograph And the number ones just keep on coming!

Carrie Underwood felt the love of her fans as she shared a celebratory photograph of herself with her friend and colleague, Jason Aldean.

MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals surprising details of her home life with husband Mike Fisher

The country superstar posted a picture of the two happily posing from the inside of a recording studio as they marked a big achievement.

Carrie revealed that their recent collaboration, If I Didn't Love You had just hit number one at country radio.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood at this year's Country Music Association's Summer Jam

She wore a pair of ripped light-wash jeans and a white tank top, plus an eye-popping pair of zebra-print sneakers. Jason simply wore a grey tee, jeans, and a black baseball cap.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares a look inside her never-ending garden at family home

In the caption, she lovingly wrote: "Congrats on the country radio #1, @jasonaldean!

"Thank you for inviting me to be a part of this song, and thanks so much to our fans who have shown it so much love! #IfIDidntLoveYou."

Carrie and Jason celebrated their duet going to number one on country radio

Their fans immediately flocked to the comments section to congratulate the two on their achievement, while also complimenting Carrie on her style.

One fan commented: "Congratulations! Also your outfit [heart-eyed emoji] [flame emoji]," with another echoing: "Them shoes!!!!"

A third wrote: "Congrats! I was just listening to this," with another also saying: "Love song and both of you guys!! And can we just talk about your shoes for a sec."

MORE: Carrie Underwood praised by fans as she shares an emotional message

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares fun throwback video as she rocks killer outfit

The Blown Away singer's fashion choices have frequently won over her fans, as evidenced by another recent post that had many gushing over her outfit.

The country singer performed at the Grand Ole Opry once again

Carrie was back on stage at the Grand Ole Opry over the weekend, and as always, she looked sensational in a stylish strapless dress featuring glittery green embellishments around the bodice, and a full circle skirt.

The beautiful design was teamed with a pair of nude heels, while Carrie wore natural makeup and styled her long blond hair in loose waves. She shared photos from the night on her Instagram, displaying her elation.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.