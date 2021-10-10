Carrie Underwood's powerful new video is giving fans chills The country singer shot to fame after winning American Idol

Carrie Underwood's music career has gone from strength to strength since she won American Idol back in 2013, and her latest project is one of her most powerful yet.

The award-winning singer has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie, and shared a preview of her recording it with the pop duo.

The song, Only Us, has been well received by fans and many took to Instagram to praise it, with many telling the star that it had touched them.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood introduces new family member in adorable footage

"This gives me chills!" So amazing," one wrote, while another commented: "So beautiful and graceful." A third added: "Petition for Carrie Underwood to voice the next Disney princess please." A fourth remarked: "Oh my word! What a beautiful song. My eyes are watering, absolutely beautiful."

It's been an exciting time for the star, who announced last week that she was returning to the Opry stage later in the month.

The mom-of-two shared an upbeat post to reveal the news, writing: "Can’t wait to be back home at the @Opry October 23! Tickets at opry.com."

Carrie Underwood shared a new video recording her latest song, Only Us

To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

Last month, meanwhile, she was nominated for not one, but two Dove Awards for her music. Her album My Savior was put forward for the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year accolade, while her single Great Is Thy Faithfulness is up for the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year award.

Carrie is an award-winning singer

When she's not working, the singer loves nothing more than spending time with her family. Carrie is married to Mike Fisher, and they share sons Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

The couple have been happily married since July 2010. The family recently enjoyed spending quality time together during a staycation at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado, described as a 'Christian Family Guest Ranch'.

It looked like they had a wonderful time, with Carrie sharing photos on social media which included pictures of her boys riding horses, trying their hand at archery and petting farm animals.

