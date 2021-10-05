Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait The country singer looked lovely

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited.

The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where she lives with her family.

Carrie posted a photo of herself on stage at the iconic country music venue and wrote: "Can't wait to be back home at the @opry October 23! Tickets at opry.com."

The Opry also announced the news and said they were "thrilled" to have Carrie perform. Fans flipped out over the news and commented: "2021 is gonna be a great year," and another added: "Never been so excited to see you."

There were hoards of heart emojis and Carrie was even branded "the queen," by some fans.

Carrie has a lot on her plate, what with gearing up for her first Las Vegas residency in December too.

Carrie is going to be performing in Nashville at the Opry

The REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show will open at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

When she isn't performing, Carrie loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The Grammy-winning artist is married to Mike Fisher, and the couple share sons Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

The star raises her children in Tennessee on their $3million estate. Carrie and Mike built their dream home on the 400-acre plot which they bought in 2011.

Carrie has two sons with husband Mike Fisher

She loves her live, but it hasn't been without hardship as she suffered a series of heartbreaking miscarriages too.

It was a difficult two years before they had their second son but she's never been happier to be a mother to her two very special little boys.

