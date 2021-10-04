Dan Walker heaps praise on wife Sarah after wowing fans with his electric Paso Doble on Strictly The BBC Breakfast host has made it through to Week 3 on Strictly

Dan Walker is one lucky man! The BBC Breakfast host and his family were treated to an incredible cake courtesy of his doting wife Sarah at the weekend.

In honour of a loved one's birthday on Sunday, the journalist was quick to show off his wife's culinary skills as she recreated Nigella Lawson's delicious maple and pecan cake.

"We have a family birthday today and Mrs Walker has made @nigellalawson's maple and pecan cake with meringue icing," he remarked. "Take a good look at it because it has already gone [heart eyes emoji]."

The family celebration comes after Dan and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova made it through to the third week of the competition. He delighted the audience with an electric Paso Doble which scored him 24 points from the judges.

The BBC star's wife Sarah made this delicious cake

Fans were quick to comment on the amazing cake, with one suggesting: "Mrs Walker should be on Bake Off." Another wrote: "Well done Mrs Walker it looks gorgeous." A third person joked: "Good job Mrs W, trying to fatten Dan up for the next dance."

Dan has been married to wife Sarah since 2001 and together share son Joe and daughters Susie and Jessica. In a recent Q&A, Dan revealed how his children had played an important role in his decision to sign up to Strictly.

Dan and Nadiya scored 24 points for their Paso Doble

"[My kids are] 14, 12 and 10, and they sat me down at Christmas and said 'Dad if you ever get asked again we'd really love you to do it.'" he explained.

"I've done a lot of telly that I wanted to do for a long time and anyone who's got kids that age will know it's rare to do something that your kids are fully invested in. So they're really excited and that was a big part of it really."

