Helena Christensen's legs go on for miles in sizzling new swimsuit selfies She doesn't seem to age

Helena Christensen put her model good looks front and centre when she slipped into a selection of swimsuits for an Instagram fashion show on Friday.

The Danish supermodel looked like a woman half her age in a series of snapshots which left her fans in awe.

Helena took to social media with the beautiful photos of her rocking a white one-piece, with a zipper down the front and another plunging, black bathing suit too.

WATCH: Helena Christensen takes an icy cold dip in her swimsuit

She captioned the photos which she also used to promote her brand, Staerkandchristensen: "Making sure I smell good no matter where I pose @strangeloveny pure oud-based perfumes and oil pendant necklace @staerkandchristensen the Svale jewelry collection - Swimsuits - Glasses."

Helena's fans commented: "Total babe," and asked: "How do you still have your 20 year old body?"

The mom-of-one responded and wrote: "It's def not my 20 year old body, but it’s a lot of exercising."

Helena's fans wanted to know her secret!

She previously opened up about her fitness regime and revealed she loves pole dancing. Helena was introduced to the art just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

It's by far the only thing she does to stay in tip-top condition though, as she also credits icy cold dips for looking and feeling fantastic.

She insists daily plunges into the chilly water do wonders for her mind and body.

Helena swears by her daily ice water plunge

Helena explained the practice to her Instagram followers when she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

