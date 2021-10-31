Robin Roberts leaves fans and co-stars gushing with heartwarming Halloween photo Delivery to our hearts

Robin Roberts really got into the spirit of Halloween as she shared an adorable new photo from her home in Connecticut.

The Good Morning America host shared a picture of her dog, Lukas, who she shares with partner Amber Laign, in a costume of his own.

The puppy looked absolutely heartwarming dressed in a delivery man costume that even featured a cap and a package for the full effect.

Robin captioned the post with: "A lil delivery man swagger from @lil_man_lukas….swipe to see what he'll be delivering to the kiddies tonight."

Swiping revealed an image of a dish of candy, neatly wrapped and ready to be distributed. "Wishing all a safe and #happyhalloween," she concluded.

Fans gushed over the post and the picture of their dog, and Robin's co-stars followed suit, with David Muir simply dropping a heart emoji.

Lara Spencer cutely wrote: "Omg this is the best. Special delivery from the lil'man." And many fans were just as entranced, as one commented: "Adorable."

Robin shared a picture of Lukas in his Halloween costume

Another wrote: "So cute happy Halloween Robin," with a third adding: "He's so cute. Best post today," with many others leaving heart emojis as well.

Robin enjoys spending weekends in her Connecticut home with her partner and their four-legged companion, away from the hustle of her Manhattan apartment.

However, she revealed in September that all wasn't well with Lukas, as the couple shared that he had heartworm, a potentially fatal disease for dogs.

They revealed the news on their dog's own Instagram account. Alongside a picture of Lukas sitting in the garden at the couple's home in Connecticut, the post read: "Today I head to the vet to start my treatment for heartworm.

Lukas was diagnosed with heartworm in September

"Please say a lil prayer as my recovery will take some time. I do know one thing for certain… I'm in great hands with @roaringbrookpetcare. Definitely no squirrel chasing for the next 2 months."

With recent posts, however, it seems like Lukas is well along the road to recovery!

