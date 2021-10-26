Robin Roberts' valuable lesson after spending more time than ever with partner Amber The Good Morning America star has been dating Amber Laign for 16 years

Robin Roberts was used to a busy schedule prior to the pandemic and would only see her partner Amber Laign at the weekends.

While Amber lives in their country home in Connecticut, Robin spends the weekdays at her apartment in Manhattan.

Everything changed though – for the better – when the pandemic hit, meaning that the couple spent more time together than ever before.

The Good Morning America star put the success of their new living arrangements down to patience, as she explained in a rare interview with People.

"We spent more time together this year than in the previous 15 years combined," she told the publication back in April. "We've never been stronger!"

She continued: "I remember when I packed up part of my dressing room here [in New York] and headed home to Connecticut a year ago. I'm glad I packed a lot of patience.

Robin Roberts spent the longest she ever has done with partner Amber during the pandemic

"Didn't pack much clothes, but I packed patience. That's what I really learned this past year – being patient, understanding what is really important, and that I don't have to be on the hamster wheel all the time. I don't have to get on a plane."

She added: "I hate that saying, 'Staying in the moment,' but it forced me to do that. I'm grateful." Robin stayed several months in Connecticut when the virus hit New York, isolating with more space in the countryside.

The GMA star said patience was the key

The star co-anchored GMA each morning from her basement, and previously joked about the short commute to her new office.

Robin and Amber's home was the perfect sanctuary for them too, boasting a lot of space, modern features and a huge garden complete with an outside pool and hammock area.

Robin and Amber have been dating for 16 years

While the 60-year-old is now back to her former routine of splitting her time between two homes, she is taking a slower pace of life.

Robin and Amber are stronger than ever, and recently marked 16 years together, where they celebrated with a trip away.

