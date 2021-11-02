Madonna and daughter Lourdes stun in daring Halloween costumes – fans left speechless The singer knows how to throw a party!

Madonna knows how to throw a party and on Sunday she pulled off the most incredible Halloween one alongside her children.

The superstar transformed herself into Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn and donned the character's signature sequin hotpants, fishnet tights, red and blue pullover jacket, black studded belt, a pink and blue wig, red gloves and a baseball bat. The singer, 63, made the outfit her own by cutting a plunging neckline into the 'Daddy's lil monster' top worn underneath the jacket.

"Daddy's lil' Monster #halloween #harleyquinn," she captioned the set of images, which included several of her in her costume and some of her kids, including Mercy and Lourdes Leon.

The 25-year-old wore a daring schoolgirl's outfit, complete with mini red pleated skirt and plunging black top.

Lourdes looked frightening in her schoolgirl costume

Top complete her spooky look, Lola, as she is affectionately known, painted blood around her neck and chest. Fans couldn't believe their eyes and were quick to praise their efforts.

"Why does she make a great Harley Quinn, " one wrote, whilst a second noted: "OMG Queen!"

A third remarked: "Queen of Halloween."

Madonna with Mercy, who was dressed as a cheerleader

Madonna's epic Halloween party took place inside her new $19.3m Los Angeles mansion – which she bought from The Weeknd earlier this year.

The Hidden Hills estate features nine bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms spread over about 12,500 square feet between the seven-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guest house.

Madonna's new house also boasts a gym, a media lounge and a spacious office, as well as a zero-edge swimming pool and spa.