Kate Garraway supported by fans as she reveals 'emotional' move amid husband Derek's illness The Good Morning Britain star opened up on social media

TV presenter Kate Garraway melted fans hearts on Wednesday afternoon as she revealed a big change for her husband Derek Draper, who returned home in April having being hospitalised with COVID-19 for over a year.

The mum-of-two took to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes photo showing herself and a removal man sharing a smile on the pavement outside a van.

Kate rocked casual chic with wavy hair, a blue striped top and denim dungarees, and she shared the details of the move her family is making – and how she feels about it.

WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears after awards win

The Good Morning Britain co-host captioned the snapshot: "So… one of things have been tackling is packing up Derek’s therapy rooms & office.

"Had been dragging my feet because I knew it would be so emotional & because didn’t want to seem to be giving up hope of him returning to the work he loves one day. Then the building was put up for sale and we had to clear out - fate!"

Kate shared a photo from the move to Instagram

Kate went on: "Next problem was the huge task of packing up all his files, his cuttings, books and furniture he’s treasured for decades. Step forward the team from @davisandmac - this is not an ad just a hearty recommendation of a great team of lads who worked damn hard and were so sensitive to the situation."

The star finished by writing: "Thanks a million chaps - will be definitely calling you when Derek is setting up his new venture! [fingers crossed emojis]."

Kate and Derek photographed with their children Darcey and Billy in 2019

Her co-star Susanna Reid was among the loyal followers who commented to express their empathy and well wishes, writing: "Well done team [applause emoji]."

Kate's fans also chimed in with their heartfelt encouragement, with their comments including: "Bless you Kate, you are just a rock and deserve a huge medal," and: "You are such an inspiration along with Derek and your children, sending lots of love your way!"

