Avril Lavigne takes a dip in the pool in candid photo that will leave you envious The award-winning singer is dating Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne has been making the most of the warm weather and enjoyed some well-deserved downtime over the weekend.

The Sk8r Boi hitmaker took to Instagram on Saturday to share a candid photo of herself dipping her toes in a huge swimming pool with clear blue water.

It looked to be taken in the star's garden in Malibu, and understandably spends a lot of time outside during her time off work.

Just last week, Avril was pictured posing outside by the pool in a romantic picture with her boyfriend, Mod Sun, which was posted by the rock star to wish his girlfriend many happy returns.

In the tribute message, Mod Sun gushed about his other half, and sweetly called her "my little icon" as he told Avril: "The best is yet to come."

Avril shared a look at her incredible swimming pool in Malibu

The two musicians have been together since 2020 and recently had another reason to celebrate as they marked their anniversary.

The pair marked the occasion with a romantic picnic, and the My Happy Ending singer shared adorable pictures and clips of the two on her Instagram Stories as they cuddled up and sipped on some drinks.

Avril and Mod Sun recently celebrated their anniversary

While the notoriously private couple didn't reveal how long of a relationship their anniversary marked, rumours about the duo started to swirl around February of this year.

The two first came together when they collaborated on the song Flames from his last album, which became one of his most successful singles and was Avril's first release of the year.

Fans are hoping Avril will release a new album soon

What's more, Mod didn't deny that a future wedding was possibly on the cards in a recent Instagram exchange with Whitney Cummings.

Whitney had commented on a recent loved-up tribute Sun had posted in honour of Avril, where he wrote: "I'm so lucky, I love this girl so much." The actress had written: "I better be officiating this wedding," to which the singer replied: "It's a must."

