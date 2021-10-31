Avril Lavigne stuns in a Halloween-appropriate mini dress in dynamite new pictures Sk8er girl for Halloween

Avril Lavigne's fans were left wanting more after she shared a series of incredible pictures from her return to stage performances.

The singer posted snippets on Instagram of herself during her performance and interview with Spotify as she wore a black-and-white mini dress.

Keeping on theme for Halloween, the dress featured a glittery recreation of the abdomen portion of a skeleton, as well as the arms as Avril performed to the crowd.

Her legs were especially the star of the show as she adorned them in glistening gold tights and a pair of thigh-high lace up black boots.

With her caption, the pop punk princess also teased her upcoming series of Halloween shows as she wrote: "Had fun kicking it with these kids! Happy Halloween! @travisbarker's House Of Horrors concert tonight!!! @nocapshows."

Fans instantly flocked to the comments section to rave over Avril's new shots as co-performer Travis Barker wrote: "What a night."

A fan commented: "So wonderful, I can't wait for your tour in 2022," with another saying: "YOU ROCKED IT," and a third adding: "Your dress is everything."

Avril has been rocking fans with her recent stage performances

Many others continued on their crusade of filling the comments with requests for the singer to drop new music of her own.

The Keep Holding On singer has managed to keep fans delighted with her featured appearances on several other tracks over the past year, most recently with Willow Smith.

The pop-punk superstar thrilled fans as she appeared in the music video for G R O W, her collaboration with Willow and Travis.

The video featured snippets of the two performers, Avril and Willow, jamming on their guitars and singing into their microphones, having the time of their lives.

The two underwent a massive transformation for the G R O W music video

However, a majority of it featured the two transforming into giants as they towered over building set-pieces and went in on the song hard, taking its title literally.

