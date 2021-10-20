Avril Lavigne makes larger than life career comeback and fans are ecstatic Taking "grow" to a whole new level

Avril Lavigne left fans absolutely thrilled on Tuesday as she marked a major career return with the debut of a new music video.

The pop-punk superstar appeared in the music video for G R O W, her collaboration with Willow Smith and Travis Barker.

The video featured snippets of the two performers jamming on their guitars and singing into their microphones, having the time of their lives.

However, a majority of it featured the two transforming into giants as they towered over building set-pieces and went in on the song hard, taking the title of the song literally.

The video premiered on MTV and they shared a snippet of it on their social media, writing: "I just need to watch the music video premiere of 'G R O W' by @willowsmith, @avrillavigne ft. @travisbarker, out right now & all day long on MTV Live + MTVU!"

Fans went wild over the video as it instantly garnered thousands of views, and many of them commented on how much they loved the collaboration.

One fan wrote: "Faveeeeee giving 2000s realness," with another referencing another Avril hit saying: "SK8ERBOYS HERE!!!"

The two singers collaborated on the track for Willow's album

A third commented: "I love that Willow has this punk rock side to her! Enter partner with Avril Lavigne oh my goodness that's even better," with many dropping flame emojis.

The Girlfriend songstress has been making a grand return to live performances as well, as she took off with her boyfriend Mod Sun on his tour.

Avril shared pictures of her performance with Mod on social media as she donned an ab-baring black tank top and a pair of pink camo-print pants.

She captioned the post with: "Vivaaaa Las Vegas! So much fun on stage with my [heart emoji] @modsun at @emoniteLA and thank you to his amazing band for rocking my songs with me."

Avril returned to live performances as she sang with her boyfriend on tour

Several fans left comments expressing their excitement, as one wrote: "OMG QUEEN," and another added: "Queen of Vegas."

