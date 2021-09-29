Avril Lavigne shares rare video of her lookalike mother The star turned 37 on Monday

Avril Lavigne has been busy celebrating her birthday this week as the Girlfriend singer turned 37 on Monday. And to help with her celebrations, on Tuesday night her mother cooked her a delicious looking meal.

The star shared several clips of her mother – who looked just like her 37-year-old daughter – alongside her father and boyfriend, Mod Sun. The first video saw the group clinking their glasses, to which Avril simply wrote: "Family, my love @modsun." The second clip showed the delicious spread that Avril's mother had cooked for the family.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne shares rare clip of lookalike mother - and she's gorgeous

The meal consisted of roast beef and Yorkshire puddings, with Avril quickly sweeping across the myriad of scrumptious other trimmings that were on the side.

"Mom, thank you for cooking for my birthday, I love you," the star said, later adding: "Ain't nothing like a home cooked meal."

Meanwhile, her boyfriend started whispering "yummy, yummy" into the camera, something which Avril's father concurred with.

The final clip was perhaps the sweetest, as Avril and her mother were sat at the table, before turning to face each other and clink their glasses again. "Mom," is all the Complicated songstress wrote, alongside a double heart emoji.

Avril's mother looked just like her 37-year-old daughter!

Although the clips came several days after Avril's special day, on her birthday Mod Sun paid the most heartfelt tribute to his beloved.

The singer delighted fans with a series of intimate pictures of the pair taken during events and days in their life.

The main attraction, however, was a romantic shot of the two poolside, as Mod waded up to his girlfriend in the water and Avril sat there gazing into his eyes.

The pop-punk princess simply wore an oversized sports jersey over fishnet stockings that showed off her toned legs. A guitar stood upright next to them.

The singer melted hearts with the sweet clips

The Flames singer captioned the post with a loving tribute to his partner, writing: "Happy birthday to my soulmate, the love of my life, my favorite person in the world…..my angel.

"To the most radiant + graceful woman I've ever laid eyes on, you have made my dreams come true in so many ways. You are my calm in the chaos + my shelter from the storm.

"You are elegance + rock n roll wrapped up in one body. I was born without you, dying to find you, I'll always remind you….I love you with all my heart @avrillavigne + the best is yet to come. Happy birthday my little icon."

Avril reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and reacted to it with a sweet comment, saying, "The sweetest most beautiful words ever. So glad I get to spend it with you my sunshine. 'I la la la la la la la la la love you.'"

