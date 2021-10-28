Zayn Malik shares shocking statement with fans after Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda alleges attack

Zayn Malik has "adamantly" denied all allegations that he attacked Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," the singer shared in a shocking statement.

It came after reports that Yolanda is considering filing a police report against the British star.

TMZ claims that the attack happened last week and that Yolanda alleges Zayn "struck" her.

In a further message on social media, Zayn shared that he has always wanted to create a "private" space for his daughter Khai to be raised in, and alleged that "a family member of [Gigi's] entered our home".

"In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," he shared.

He continued: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."

Gigi and Zayn are notoriously private about their life as new parents and only occasionally take to Instagram to share photos of their 13-month-old.

Gigi shared a sweet photo of herself in matching swimwear with her daughter

In July Gigi shared an emotional open letter to the paparazzi and her fans, begging for her daughter's privacy as she grows up.

Writing to her 67.7million Instagram followers, Gigi shared: "I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media.

"Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

