Robin Roberts is a blond bombshell in head-turning photo that gets fans talking The Good Morning America star doesn't take herself too seriously!

Robin Roberts has an incredible job working on morning television where no day is the same.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram over the weekend to remind fans of the fun she has at work as she marked Halloween.

In a series of photos, the TV star selected some of her most iconic looks from over the years, including one where the 60-year-old rocked long blond crimped hair and bangs.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids emotional farewell to GMA

The hair was indeed a wig and was teamed with a vibrant pink jacket and patterned trousers.

"Wishing all a safe and happy Halloween. Sharing some throwbacks from Halloween at @goodmorningamerica," she wrote alongside the image.

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "You look amazing!" while another wrote: "Loving the hair." A third simply added a series of love heart emojis.

GMA's Robin Roberts as a blond for Halloween!

The journalist loves Halloween and went all out for the spooky occasion this year by dressing up her beloved rescue dog Lukas.

The star shares Lukas with her long-term partner of 16 years, Amber Laign, who she met on a blind date over a decade ago.

The couple have a unique living situation which works perfectly for them, which sees them living apart for the majority of the week.

Robin with her partner Amber Laign

While Robin stays in Manhattan to be close to the Good Morning America studios, Amber stays at their country house in Connecticut.

The author then joins Amber at the weekends and during the holidays. This all changed last year during the pandemic, when Robin and Amber spent more time together than ever before as they isolated in the same house.

The GMA star at home in Connecticut

The GMA star left New York when the Covid cases rose and revealed to People magazine that the key to their new way of life that year was a lot of patience.

"We spent more time together this year than in the previous 15 years combined," she told the publication back in April. "We've never been stronger!"

She continued: "I remember when I packed up part of my dressing room here [in New York] and headed home to Connecticut a year ago. I'm glad I packed a lot of patience.

