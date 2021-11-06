Carol Vorderman reveals 'new man' in her life – and fans brand it a 'perfect match' The former Countdown star shared her excitement on Instagram

Carol Vorderman surprised her fans on Friday evening by revealing the exciting news that she has a "new man" in her life – and she couldn't be happier.

The former Countdown star took to Instagram to announce the new addition, but it wasn't quite what her followers were expecting. Instead of sharing a photo of a new partner, Carol delightedly showed off a grey 4x4 that was branded with the word "MAN" on the back door.

Carol revealed her new purchase is to help her with her upcoming adventures and she plans to convert the large vehicle into her own "mobile heaven" that she dubbed "Vordersvan".

Sharing several photos on Instagram, Carol excitedly wrote: "Telling you this... I've now got a MAN in my life @mantruckandbus Grey 4x4 VAN LIFE...ha so excited. So lucky.....he (she) needs converting into my mobile heaven....and I'll share it all the way....and the adventures to come.....bliss."

She also took to her Stories where she revealed more about her plans, writing: "The new MAN in my life… @mantruckandbus gonna convert into VORDERSVAN stay with me for the adventure."

Carol excitedly showed off her 'new man'

She added: "A spanking new MAN @mantruckandbus 4x4 so I can get her into fields and onto beaches for adventures (and get her out again) genuinely beyond excited… The conversion is going to be ace with @vanlifebuilds."

Carol's fans were quick to respond, telling her she has found the "perfect match". One replied: "It'll be perfect for you!" A second said: "Perfect! Hope she'll do you well."

A third added: "Can't wait to see all your updates on this. This is epic!! Well done," and a fourth cheekily said: "Lucky MAN!"

Carol plans to completely revamp her new 4x4

Carol's new purchase will be perfect for her active lifestyle and will mean she won't have to find a last-minute hotel if she loses track of time paddleboarding – something she has had to do in the past.

She recently told HELLO!: "I like paddleboarding, hiking, and walking. During the pandemic, I was driving everywhere, sometimes six hours a day and I'd end up with a Deliveroo and a glass of wine in the hotel just to get over the day."

At least now she'll be able to return to her "new MAN".

