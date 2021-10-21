Carol Vorderman shares cheeky derriere picture leaving fans speechless

Carol Vorderman recently took part in an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! and has been proudly showing off the stunning pictures to her Instagram followers.

MORE: Carol Vorderman admits she's 'much happier being single' as she shares secrets to her fabulous figure

On Wednesday night, she shared a cheeky sneak peek at her first Digital Cover with the magazine and fans were left speechless.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol shared a cheeky screengrab from her Dgital Cover

"Night all from @hellomag photoshoot... this edition is out now in the shops... thank you @gymgenetix for the leggings and my Michael @mrrichmond for makeup... Happy days. Sleep tight #gymgirl," she captioned a picture of herself in figure-hugging gym wear, which just showed part of her body from behind.

READ: Carol Vorderman looks incredible in daring bodycon mini dress

RELATED: Carol Vorderman's plush living room is the epitome of Hollywood glamour

"No, thank YOU," one follower jokingly wrote in reply to her caption. Another added: "Sensational body," whilst a third remarked: "What a stunning view."

The presenter showed off her Somerset home

"And this is the reason why you are Rear of the Year," said another fan, making mention to the three times the presenter has won the award.

While there are probably thousands of men who would like to sweep Carol off her feet, she exclusively revealed to HELLO! why she's "much happier being single".

Carol, 60, revealed she is happier being single

"People say, 'She wants to be married again.' No, I don't! Who says I do? That's what society dictates. I've got loads of single, independent girlfriends who are much happier than many of their married counterparts. I'm much happier being single and I love my life."

The mother-of-two continued: "Women in our 60s, we have been at the bow wave of change. When I got into television, there were hardly any women. All of the generations above us had older views. My mother told me at the age of 18, if I wasn't married by the age of 24, I was on the shelf and a spinster for life."