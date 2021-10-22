Carol Vorderman was left feeling incredibly "emotional" on Friday after she heard Van Morrison's song Days Like This and it reminded her of her late mother, Jean.

DISCOVER: Carol Vorderman's plush living room is the epitome of Hollywood glamour

Carol's mum passed away in 2017 following a battle with cancer. Jean, who had battled the illness three times before, opted not to go for chemotherapy due to her advanced age. Carol was very private about her mum's passing, only breaking the news after they had held a private funeral service for her, and in a moving post on her Instagram Stories on Friday, the TV star mentioned how hearing the song had brought back some memories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman gets emotional as she opens up about her brother

"Watching something a bit emotional on the telly and this song came on…," she wrote alongside a heart and weary face emoji.

MORE: Carol Vorderman wows in ultra-sculpting leggings - and we need them ASAP

SEE: Carol Vorderman shares cheeky derriere picture leaving fans speechless

"Thinking of my Mum. She died 4 years ago and I'd looked after her for 35 years. She lived with me and my family at the time."

She then told fans about a video she was about to share, which also brought back some memories. In the clip, a candy floss seller is seen twirling the delicious treat in a jaw-dropping fashion.

The 60-year-old recalled: "She ran away with me to the circus when I was 9…..and I was selling candy floss in the big top tent for a few weeks. Life was never dull."

Carol shared these moving words

She added: "But I was nowhere near as good as the guy you'll see next."

Carol is HELLO!'s October Digital Cover star, and the former Countdown presenter spoke to us about how she stays so positive, and how she maintains her phenomenal figure.

"Health is my big thing," she explained. "I like paddleboarding, hiking and walking. During the pandemic, I was driving everywhere, sometimes six hours a day and I'd end up with a Deliveroo and a glass of wine in the hotel just to get over the day.

Jean passed away in 2017

"When we got to the long lockdown, I thought I can't do that again. I was feeling bloated and ill, so I switched it."

MORE: Carol Vorderman stuns in makeup free selfie – and looks flawless

MORE: Carol Vorderman looks incredible in daring bodycon mini dress

She continued: "I started weights for the first time [this year], and I kitted out my lounge in my Bristol house and that was really good. I was doing three weights sessions online [per week] for months which is when I started to drop the weight.

"I am very happy with my weight. I'm now a small size eight to ten and that's my happy place."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.