Kylie Jenner defends GoFundMe post after fan criticism The millionaire businesswoman was criticized by fans

Kylie Jenner has broken her silence after being criticized for asking fans to donate to a GoFundMe for her former make-up artist.

The millionaire businesswoman had shared the sad news that Samuel Rauda had been involved in a car accident and that his family were raising money to help with medical bills.

The mom-of-one shared a link to the page, and revealed she had donated $5,000 towards the costs.

However,some fans criticized the fact that Kylie, with her millions in the bank, had only contributed four figures with many criticizing her and calling for her to donate more.

Now, the 23-year-old has spoken out, telling fans "it's important for me to clear up this false narrative that I've asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist's medical bills."

Acknowledging that Samuel was the "sweetest" but that she no longer worked with him, the business mogul added: "I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam's accident and his family's GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam.

"They had already raised 6K so I [donated] 5k to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate."

Kylie broke her silence to reveal she had donated $5000 for the family to reach their target

Kylie concluded: "Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful wherever I can be.

"Let's all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers.

"I hope you have a beautiful day and let's encourage each other to help."

Kylie's original post shared a link for fans to help

Kylie's original post was a share from Samuel's page. She added: "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. "Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me."

In 2020 Kylie was named the highest paid celebrity, with a net worth estimated to be $900 million.

She found fame on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and now runs a successful make up business.

