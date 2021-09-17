We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ahead of their five-day trek around the Highlands, Emma Willis was quizzed by one of her closest friends, Giovanna Fletcher, on who her favourite Disney character is. And controversially, the TV presenter - who is married to Busted star Matt Willis - revealed that Star Wars' Darth Vader has her heart because of his bad boy nature.

Quizzed on which Disney character is her favourite on the Walt Disney Travel Company's Journey to the Magic podcast, Emma opted for the unlikely villain over Frozen's beloved Elsa. "Oh, I love a bad boy!" she remarked.

MORE: Emma Willis turns heads in gorgeous strapless gown as she supports husband Matt

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Willis stars in very rare family video with her children

Later on, Emma admitted that both she and husband Matt all have a crush on The Avengers' Thor – who is played by Chris Hemsworth.

READ: Emma Willis breaks down in tears after reliving daughter Isabelle's traumatic dash to hospital

MORE: Emma Willis sparks sweet fan reaction with rare photo of lookalike sister

"I am a massive Avengers fan - you know put me in a Black Widow outfit and I’ll be as happy as you like… Bring Thor in and I'll be even happier as Larry," explained the mum-of-three. "Bring Thor and I’ll even be happier."

Giovanna remarked: "Wouldn't we all Emma, wouldn't we all." Emma then replied: "My husband would be as well - his absolute man crush that is."

Throughout the podcast, Emma and Giovanna touched upon how they juggle parenting and taking the time to switch off on holidays and what makes their perfect Disney day out.

Emma joined Giovanna on her latest podcast with Disney

"First, I will enter an hour of parenting hell where you have to put sunscreen on and swimsuit and clothes and pack a bag and brush teeth and then take them to breakfast," shared Emma. "But when you get to breakfast everything gets better because they get Mickey Mouse pancakes."

She added: "I like to keep my kids happy and take them on various rides that they want to go on because they’re at Disney and they have very little patience. I would watch the parade on the first day to satisfy their craving for seeing certain people."

To hear more of Emma's episode of Walt Disney Travel Company's Journey to the Magic, the episode is available to stream now on all major podcast streaming services. One lucky winner will also have the chance of winning a magical holiday to Walt Disney World in Florida where they could celebrate the resort's 50th Anniversary. To enter, visit disneyholidays.co.uk/podcast.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.