Emma Willis breaks down in tears after reliving daughter Isabelle's traumatic dash to hospital

Emma Willis has opened up about the traumatic moment her firstborn, Isabella, was rushed to hospital shortly after giving birth to her. Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the 45-year-old confessed had not been receiving her breastmilk which led to a mad rush to A&E.

"I felt like I was looked down on," she told her friend Giovanna Fletcher. "I felt like a bad mum because for the first three days at home, I felt like I'd been feeding her 24 hours a day, but really no milk had been coming out.

"So she'd had nothing. And literally she just turned and you could just see it and I took her to A&E immediately."

The presenter shares her three children, Isabelle, now 12, Ace, nine and Trixie, five, with her husband Matt Willis. Following the hospital scare, Emma said she felt like she had hit "rock bottom" after feeling judged when she turned to formula.

"I still continued to try to breastfeed for as long as I could because that was the thing to do. Everybody that came in to visit me, I felt like I was looked down on.

"Every time they came in and there was a bottle of formula next to me, it was kind of like, 'Ooh, not persevering?' I was like, 'I am persevering, but she wants more and I haven't got any.' So I had to top her up with [formula]."

The TV star protects her children's privacy online

Emma, who welled up, added: "After six weeks of trying so hard, I was so down. I was just crying all the time because I wanted to, I wanted to do the best for her, that my mum just went, 'Stop it.' Oh it gets me all upset thinking about it."

She concluded: "So I got a bottle and a bit of formula and it was just happy days from then on."

