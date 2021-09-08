Emma Willis turns heads in gorgeous strapless gown as she supports husband Matt The TV presenter shares three children with the Busted star

Emma Willis was every inch the doting wife on Tuesday evening as she hit the red carpet at the Gala Performance of Waitress - the musical starring her husband Matt Willis.

Arriving at the New Wimbledon Theatre, the 45-year-old looked glamourous as she posed for photos in a black strapless gown, which had cinched detailing and a flowing hemline.

Her proud husband even shared a snap on Instagram Stories, while Emma later gushed about his performance. "Back in the theatre!!! Last night was amazing… never seen @waitressuk before and bloody loved it," she wrote.

"So funny. There are no words for @luciejones1 brilliance and the Dr in it is well fit. I loved seeing you up there @mattjwillis being all sorts of fantastic… You're back in your happy place and it’s clear to see. Well done to all the cast and thank you for a fab night."

Fans were quick to post, with one writing: "So pleased they are back! One of my fave shows!" Another remarked: "Omg fantastic, great musical we love this one I must visit again if @mattjwillis is in it!! Xx."

Emma shared this snap of Matt from his musical

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008 and have one of the strongest celebrity marriages. Matt popped the question to The Voice star in 2007 after two years of dating, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

The couple are now doting parents to three children, Isabelle, 12, Ace, nine, and Trixie, five.

The TV star looked lovely in a black maxi

Emma previously revealed that she very nearly ruined Matt's surprise proposal when he whisked her away to Venice for a romantic break. Speaking on Shopping With Keith Lemon, Emma said that during the holiday Matt "went all weird".

"He stopped talking to me for about a day," she shared. "I thought that maybe he regretted taking me away and was probably going to break up with me. Then I started thinking, 'Maybe there's something more to this.'"

