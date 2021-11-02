David Muir rocks a bowl cut in epic childhood throwback We don't know what to say!

Long before David Muir was a world-class respected journalist, he was just a kid like all of us, and his head-turning childhood photo proves it.

The popular World News Tonight anchor previously shared a photo of himself on Instagram in which he sported a seventies bowl cut hairstyle.

In the caption, he jokingly thanked his mother for producing his bold look and wrote: "Did I ever thank you for all those awesome haircuts? (And everything else)."

His good friend and fellow TV star, Kelly Ripa, liked the image along with thousands of others, many of whom didn't even recognize David.

The 20/20 host rarely shares details of his personal life but does ocassionaly share throwback family photos.

The TV star was born in Syracuse, New York - where he still has an unbelievable lakeside property - and grew up in Onondaga Hills.

David thanked his mom for his haircut

His father, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, divorced when David was young and he has spoken about how they were both wonderful, supportive parents.

David knew what he wanted to be from an early age and at the age of ten, he built his own news station from cardboard boxes in his living room, and he never missed the evening news.

"I didn’t care. I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news," he told People.

David knew he wanted to be a journalist from a very young age

His passion and determination for journalism has been unwavering and he explained his feelings towards his craft to USA Today: "When I look back at it as an adult, when I was a kid and I wanted to see the world, that for me meant covering the severe thunderstorms in the next county or going to the New York State Fair with the local reporter and photographer who were willing to let me jump in the backseat of the car."

He added: "Now, I am literally seeing the world. I'm grateful for that, and I could not have put words to it when I was a kid, but it's all the same hunger that drives me today."

