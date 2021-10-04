Rebel Wilson looks like a model in striking photo - fans go wild for 'gorgeous' look The 41-year-old shared the snap with her 10.2 million followers

Rebel Wilson has taken to Instagram with a beautiful new headshot - and she sparked a huge reaction amongst her fans in the process.

The photo in question shows Rebel, 41, gazing at the camera with her blonde hair left to fall in loose waves. She is dressed in a black top complete with silver sequined lapels and has opted for a soft pink lip and smoky eyes.

Her followers went wild for the snapshot, inundating Rebel with compliments on her glamorous look. “Girl, look at you!!” one wrote, and a second told her: “Absolutely stunning! My inspiration in life!”

Other fans chose to leave flame and love heart emojis while a huge number commented “stunning” and “so beautiful” on the post.

Rebel looks incredible in her latest Instagram photo

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel has been a source of inspiration to her fans for some time, after embarking on a 'year of health' in 2020 and losing an incredible 65lbs.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her journey and revealed the one routine she picked up that helped her reach her target weight.

The star embarked on a 'year of health' in 2020

Instead of gruelling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel admitted that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".

At the start of her transformation, the star attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine.

Rebel has lost an incredible 65lbs

Of course, Rebel also tweaked her diet, placing an emphasis on nutritious, high-protein foods.

"The goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."

