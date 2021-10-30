Rebel Wilson teases sheer Halloween outfit as she poses alongside lookalike sister She knows how to make a statement

Rebel Wilson turned up the heat as her sister, Annachi, hinted at this years' Halloween outfit on Instagram. The younger sibling of the Australian actress didn't reveal exactly what they'll be wearing for the spooky celebration but posted a throwback photo with Rebel instead.

In the image from Rebel's birthday celebrations this summer, the star wowed in mermaid attire in a black dress complete with a sheer skirt, and an intricate tiara.

Annachi was dressed the same and added a blonde wig to the mix. Her caption was telling, however, as it suggested they were going along the same theme for Halloween. "Halloween prep," she simply captioned the post.

The Pitch Perfect star's fans will be on tenterhooks waiting to see what she whips up this year. Whatever she wears will likely display her 77lb weight loss which she's worked so hard to achieve.

In a new interview with the Australian talk show Sunrise, she opened up about overhauling her health and made some startling revelations about how it's changed her life.

Rebel's sister shared the snap by photographer Laurie Bailey

"I went to the doctor and got my yearly check-up last week, and he's like, 'Oh my God, all your labs and your blood work is like, the best it's ever been—and you know, it's kind of remarkable,'" she said.

Rebel insists she has more energy and there have been some other surprising benefits from her weight loss too.

"I used to suffer a lot from jet lag, and now it's much easier to deal with," she revealed before adding: "After a big, long day of work, we would often shoot, like, 16-hour days, and my feet would get really sore.

Rebel is incredibly proud of all that she has achieved

"I would have to kind of lay upside down and put my feet on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and now I don't have that kind of thing happening."

Rebel then said: "I'm proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year even though I am now back to work filming movies, I'm proud of myself for improving my life for the better."

