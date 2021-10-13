Jennifer Garner has fans worried for her in new farming video Snakes, nope, goodbye

Jennifer Garner's new chapter as a farmer came to a surprising head in a short but terrifying clip she shared with fans.

MORE: Jennifer Garner gives glimpse inside living room to reveal favorite books

The actress posted a little video to Instagram where she sorted through the baby pumpkins in her field.

Suddenly, a man from the side said to her: "Hey, Jennifer! Watch out for those snakes."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's terrifying farming video

She simply looked up and calmly responded: "What kind of snakes?" to which he said: "Copperheads." She then just looked down at her field before the clip ended.

Jennifer captioned the video with: "#SoYouThinkYouCanFarm #NationalFarmersDay," plus a snake and a stop emoji.

Fans weren't as calm with their response to the video as the Yes Day actress, however, as many of them expressed their worry for her in the comments.

MORE: Jennifer Garner reveals she's 'nervous' but 'grateful' for her family's next chapter

Actress Amy Purdy commented: "Omg no," while another fan wrote: "Couldn't they have mentioned that BEFORE you started???"

Jennifer was clearly not as perturbed about the snakes as her fans were

One said: "So calm, what kind of snakes would never come out of my mouth! The word snake is enough, I don't need any pumpkin that bad," with another adding: "Oh hell no! Ruuuuuunnnnnnn!!!!"

Thankfully, the actress was safe and has acquired enough experience out on the field to know of what dangers to look out for.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside kitchen during weekend of 'comfort food'

MORE: Jennifer Garner moves fans to tears with emotional post

The Once Upon a Farm owner has delighted fans with her exploits as a woman of the farm and all the incredible produce she has managed to grow.

In a recent video she shared on her social media, the 13 Going on 30 star sat in the middle of her farm and dished on her company’s pumpkin oatmeal cookie recipe and encouraged fans to try it.

The actress shared her company's pumpkin oatmeal cookie recipe

Dubbing herself Farmer Jen in the clip, she could be seen sitting in a field in Locust Grove, Oklahoma wearing striped overalls over a fitted shirt that she paired with booties. She also had a bunch of pumpkins sitting in her lap.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.