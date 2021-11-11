Jennifer Garner bowls fans over with sensational snapshot they weren't expecting The star has three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner put her fans to the test with a photo she shared with them asking if they thought it was then or now.

The mom-of-three got her social media followers talking with a stunning image of herself wearing a plunging outfit and trilby hat.

In the caption, she asked: "Was this yesterday or twenty years ago? #ThrowbackWednesday (@therealsherylnields)."

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shares terrifying-looking farming video

She accompanied her message with an emoji of a crying with laughter face and another of an old lady, suggesting she was teasing with her caption.

But many of her fans didn't know if it was an old or a new photo. They said: "Girl don't lie. You took that this morning," and another added: "I mean you haven't aged a bit so who knows."

More posted on-fire emojis and said she looked incredible.

She asked if fans thought the photo was from today or twenty years ago

Jennifer looked insanely toned and the photo may well have been taken during her long-running stint on Alias, which she did extensive training for.

The Peppermint actress got fans in fluster with another photo she featured in recently too.

She sparked engagement rumors after she wore a stunning piece of jewelry in a new Instagram video.

Jennifer is a proud mom-of-three

The actress appeared along with Judy Greer to discuss sobriety, but fans noticed she was wearing a delicate gold ring with what appeared to be a pearl embellishment on her ring finger.

Jen has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018 and they rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 after splitting in October 2020.

