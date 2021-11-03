Jennifer Garner set tongues wagging with new jewelry in Instagram post Jennifer rekindled her romance with John Miller earlier in 2021

Jennifer Garner has sparked engagement rumors after she wore a stunning piece of jewelry in a new Instagram video.

The actress appeared along with Judi Greer to discuss sobriety, but fans noticed she was wearing a delicate gold ring with what appeared to be a pearl embellishment on her ring finger.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner sparks engagement rumors with new jewelry in Instagram post

Jen has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018 and they rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 after splitting in October 2020.

The mom-of-three - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel - was previously married to Ben Affleck and opened up on the pressures of dating in the limelight on the Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan podcast, admitting that there was often pressure to get engaged quickly.

"If it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and [the press] start saying, ‘Well, when are they gonna be engaged?’" she said, the same month they split.

"It's almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second.

Jen wore the ring in the new video

"And then it’s immediately, ‘Trouble in paradise.’ And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy."

Jennifer and father-of-two John have never commented publicly on their relationship. They were first linked in October 2018 after her divorce from Ben was finalized.

Meanwhile, Ben has been hitting the headlines himself over the past few months as his relationship with Jennifer Lopez continues to heat up.

Jen is a mom to three

The pair were recently spotted eyeing up an $85million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills, and a $65million home on Billionaire's Row.

The lovebirds also recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Europe and were pictured on Jennifer’s 52nd birthday on a luxury yacht. Prior to the trip, J-Lo had met Ben and Jennifer's children, and was pictured taking a walk around LA with her daughter Emme and Samuel.

