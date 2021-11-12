Alesha Dixon gives real insight into Beyoncé's 'humility and kindness' She's one of the kindest people in the public eye

Alesha Dixon has heaped praise on fellow singer Beyoncé, calling her one of the kindest people she knows in the public eye. Speaking to HELLO!, the Britain's Got Talent judge spoke about Beyoncé's genuine "humility, kindness and warmth" as the Halo songstress was named one of the stars of HELLO!'s 2021 Kind List.

See the full Kind List here

When asked who the nicest celebrity she knows is, Alesha said: "Beyoncé. I have met her a few times, and most recently I met her again at the afterparty for The Harder They Fall premiere, and she is consistently nice and just very sweet."

The Mis-Teeq singer added: "The reason why I said her, is because I think she is a great example of somebody who has arguably achieved more than most human beings.

"She is consistently nice and just very sweet," said Alesha Dixon

"She is at the top of her game, one of the most successful and powerful women in the world but when you meet her, there is a humility and kindness and warmth that exudes from her, and I think that is a really strong lesson for lots of people.

READ: This story about the Duchess of Cornwall shows just how kind she is

READ: Prince William 'generally passionate' about helping young people

"Because I think there is this assumption that if someone is really successful or very famous, that they are not going to necessarily be kind or they might not be as approachable, but I think she is a wonderful example of somebody who is hugely successful and beautiful and that is quite rare.

"I have met so many kind and lovely people, but she came to mind as soon as I heard the question."

"She is at the top of her game, one of the most successful and powerful women in the world," added Alesha

Beyoncé is one of the 80 plus names who feature in HELLO!'s Kind List this year. Other notable public figures include the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Sir David Attenborough.

READ: Princess Eugenie makes personal plea to be kinder to the ocean

READ: Lady Gaga's mother Cynthia Germanotta reveals how singer's experience with bullying inspired her kindness foundation

Former US First Lady Michelle put it perfectly when she awarded Beyoncé with the 2020 BET Humanitarian Award, saying: "Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyoncé Knowles Carter has been lighting up the stages and gracing the world with her talent, with her generosity of spirit, and with her love for her community.

"You can see it in everything she does, from her music that gives voice to Black joy and Black pain, to her activism that demands justice for Black lives."