Beyoncé and her loved ones are mourning the loss of someone special after the singer's former personal trainer and family friend passed away.

The star's mother, Tina Knowles, shared the news that Craig Adams had lost his battle with COVID-19 despite being a perfectly healthy man.

She called him, "family," and revealed she was "heartbroken," over the death of someone she and her loved ones held dear to their hearts.

Tina posted a touching, but tragic tribute on Instagram which read: "I am heartbroken this morning. I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid.

"This horrible killer disease attacked his organs , his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night.

Tina paid tribute to Craig Adams (above) who lost his life to COVID-19

"Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy! This is only the latest of Many friends and family that were lost to Covid.

"Craig was Beyoncé's trainer and later security for Destiny's Child. ! He was like a family member. Such a beautiful human being, kind , loving, and gentle. RIP Craig we love you!"

Craig was also security for Destinys Child

Fans flooded Tina with comments and prayers and wrote: "So sorry for your family's loss. We need to get everyone vaccinated so we don’t have to keep losing our loved ones," and another added: "Oooh my gosh he used to train me!!! This is so sad. He was such a nice man! Oh I’m so sorry to hear about this loss."

Beyoncé herself did not publicly acknowledge the sad death but will no doubt be remembering Craig with her family, including husband, Jay-Z, and their three children by her side.

