Britney Spears wins freedom from 13-year conservatorship The court-ordered conservatorship began in 2008

Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship has come to an end.

MORE: Britney Spears' $70k engagement ring has hidden message from Sam Asghari

Judge Brenda Penny said in court on Friday: "The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Britney Spears is engaged to Sam Asghari

Britney, her fiance Sam Asghari and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, have been fighting to end the conservatorship which has controlled the singer’s financial and personal affairs since 2008.

In September, Judge Penny appointed certified public accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of the singer's estate; he was selected by Britney and her attorney.

MORE: Britney Spears shares public support for Free Britney movement - fans react

MORE: Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears shocks fans with surprising new announcement

He will remain in place temporarily to help handle the execution of trust documents and transferring assets.

Judge Penny also said that there was "no need for a capacity declaration" as the conservatorship had been voluntary.

Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship has come to an end

The singer's estranged father Jamie Spears was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008.

The order was originally granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health.

However questions have always been asked about why the 39-year-old remains under such a tight conservatorship, when she still works; the singer performed in Las Vegas for years.

Britney has performed since she was a young girl

In early November Jamie's attorney Alex Weingarten, filed a court document seen by publications that stated: "Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing."

Britney’s attorney, however, has insisted he will investigate all parties involved to determine whether any criminal activity occurred.

In recent months the 39-year-old has accused her family of being "rude", "hurting" her "deeper than you'll ever know," and leaving her "humiliated".

Britney's father was removed earlier in 2021

In June, the Toxic singer spoke publicly for the first time about the arrangement, and made a desperate plea with the judge to end the legal agreement.

During the hearing, Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship, stating that her father controlled her "100,000 per cent" and that she wanted the arrangement to end.

"I am traumatised," she said, speaking to the judge virtually. "I just want my life back."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox