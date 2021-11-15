Lisa Rinna mourns devastating family loss as fans send prayers

Lisa Rinna revealed with a heartbreaking social media post that her mother, Lois Rinna, had passed away in the wee hours of Monday morning.

MORE: Lisa Rinna stuns fans with gorgeous new picture – and her daughter has the best reaction

Lois suffered a stroke last week that rendered her bed-ridden, as Lisa had shared, and she ultimately succumbed.

The reality television icon shared a rare picture of her mother emerging out of the car after her wedding and wrote in the caption: "Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021 5:05am Heaven Has a New Angel."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna impresses with home video in camo-print leggings

Lisa's many friends and colleagues took to the comments to send her their prayers and condolences while trying to bolster her spirits.

Kelly Ripa wrote: "Lucky heaven. Sending you so much love," while Carson Kressley said: "Sending you so much love and many prayers."

MORE: Lisa Rinna is holiday ready in a sensational red gown

Many of Lisa's Real Housewives co-stars also showed their support, as Kyle Richards commented: "Sending so much love to you and your family. We LOVE Lois, Heaven has a new angel and you have a guardian angel."

Several other celebrities like Kaley Cuoco, January Jones, Brad Goreski, and Andy Cohen also left heartfelt comments, along with scores of Lisa's fans.

Lisa shared that she lost her mother early on Monday

The Days Of Our Lives star shared an adorable clip of her mother dancing in their family kitchen last week as she revealed her heartbreaking condition.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now, So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," she concluded.

MORE: Lisa Rinna looks unbelievable in a wedding gown in epic throwback

MORE: Lisa Rinna has fans obsessed with her moves in new home video

Fans continued to flood her with support and love and sent prayers for Lois' recovery as Lisa continued sharing other snippets of her time with her mother over the week.

The TV star revealed that Lois suffered a stroke last week

Our condolences are with the entire Rinna and Hamlin family.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.