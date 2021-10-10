Lisa Rinna has fans obsessed with her moves in new home video She's got the moves!

Lisa Rinna gave fans a glimpse of life inside her fabulous Beverly Hills mansion with a new video showing off some of her incredible moves.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a clip of herself dancing to Do You Wanna Funk? wearing a pair of skin-tight camo-print leggings.

She paired them with a loose fitting black jersey shirt, a green cap, and a pair of house slippers, not letting the lack of appropriate footwear get in the way of her dancing.

WATCH: Lisa Rinna impresses with home video in camo-print leggings

Lisa felt the funk of the song as she danced in her living room, decorated almost completely in shades of brown, as she kicked and swayed in her slippers.

"Just scrolling through the Archives like….," she captioned the clip with a series of cheeky emojis to fit the vibe.

Fans were immediately beyond impressed and were glad to see another one of Lisa's classic dance videos, as one commented: "How you do that in flip flops is beyond me!"

Another wrote: "Love your energy! Always fun," with a third adding: "You've officially brightened my day!!! [heart emoji] you lady," and one saying: "She looks like she hasn't had a carb in 25 years. How does she do it? Lol." Even fellow TV star Kelly Ripa dropped a like.

Lisa danced up a storm in her Beverly Hills living room

The daytime television icon has constantly left fans simultaneously impressed and in stitches with her dance videos, and they often involve her husband Harry Hamlin.

While Lisa dances around Harry, he usually pays her no mind and continues with his work. However, a recent clip of hers left fans shocked, as he decided that he would be the unbothered husband no more.

Lisa started off the video in usual fashion, dancing to Ain't No Mountain High Enough as her husband tended to his garden.

It was toward the end, though, that the tables turned and Harry backed away from his watering can, starting to clap along with the song and eventually joining his wife.

Lisa finally caught Harry's attention with her dancing

Lisa teased the surprise ending with the caption for the video, writing: "In Case you missed it. #tbt Here's a little sunshine to brighten your day. Watch until the end #live #love #dance #hedanced."

