Michael Strahan's latest post raises questions about his love life That breakfast does look good...

Michael Strahan may be starting out his mornings in the tastiest way possible, but fans definitely are noticing something else with his latest social media post.

The Good Morning America anchor shared a short clip on his TikTok which made its way to Instagram, showing him preparing his morning breakfast.

The star made what looked like french toast with strawberries and bacon, and proceeded to drizzle maple syrup all over it.

He soundtracked the video with Justin Bieber's Yummy, but what many fans really noticed was the fact that he was preparing breakfast for two.

He even gave it a nod in the caption, writing: "Uhhhh, I think breakfast is ready and no….. both plates aren't for me! #Breakfast."

The clip certainly piqued the interest of quite a few fans, one of whom commented: "Who's the other plate for Michael," with a winking emoji.

Another also wrote: "Who's the lucky person to join," with a third saying: "Strahan finally has a Boo. [heart emojis] Looks Bomb."

Michael's breakfast-for-two had fans playing detective

Many others contemplated the same thought with some cheeky emojis added in, although quite a few were taken by how delicious both plates looked, with one fan writing: "Omg!!! That looks YUMMY!!! Now I want that sweet n salty!! The perfect combination!"

While there's no word on any lucky lady in Michael's life, he prefers to spend all of his free time with family, particularly being a doting dad to his four kids.

He recently highlighted his oldest daughter's latest achievement on social media while also taking the time to commend his ex-wife.

The dad-of-four took to Instagram to share some exciting news about his 30-year-old daughter Tanita's artwork, which is now available to buy on her website.

The TV personality praised his daughter Tanita's latest career move

He wrote: "Check out my daughter @tanitaa.st incredible gallery! She definitely got the artistic talent from her momma. Lol. Another happy 30th bday baby! Head over to tanitasgallery.com!"

