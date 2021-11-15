Inside GMA's Michael Strahan's show-stopping birthday celebrations with co-stars and family The former football star is turning 50 in style!

Michael Strahan is about to turn 50 and the TV star's co-stars at Good Morning America made him feel truly special at the start of the week with an early birthday celebration live on air.

The TV star enjoyed several surprises in the studio at the start of the week as he marked the occasion with his colleagues.

Michael's mom event surprised the football star with a virtual appearance, much to his delight.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are friend goals!

The festivities kicked off with a show-stopping cake decorated with photos of the star with his family, work colleagues and on the pitch.

The studio was filled with balloons, a light-up '50' sign and more pictures of Michael throughout the years, while the birthday boy and his colleagues were also treated to a giant box filled with the star's favorite sweet.

Michael was even treated to a custom pair of Air Jordans, which had been named Air Strahans in his honor.

A look inside Michael Strahan's early birthday celebrations

The presenter was incredibly touched by the efforts of his co-stars and took to social media after the show to thank everyone.

He wrote: "I hate celebrating me… but this Sunday I turn 50. And there was no better way to start the celebration than with my @GMA family. they made me TRULY feel special and grateful!! Thank ou to everyone for the early b-day wishes!!"

The star's colleagues also paid tributes to him on social media ahead of his big day.

The former football star has a close relationship with his co-anchors

Lara Spencer shared a series of photos of them from the studio, and wrote: "50 ways to say Happy Birthday to the timeless @michaelstrahan. Started his 50th birthday week right with a party including his favorite sweeties, an amazing cake by @buddyvalastro , custom air Jordans (Air Strahans!), and lots of laughs and birthday wishes. We love you big guy!!"

Robin Roberts also marked the occasion by sharing footage from the celebrations in the studio.

She wrote alongside the video: "I can count 50 ways I appreciate my right-hand guy @MichaelStrahan. This morn @goodmorningamerica we’re dancing into the week with a big celebration…kicking off Michael’s 50th birthday. Head to my Facebook page to watch the full celebration!"

