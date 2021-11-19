Louise Redknapp shares video featuring ex-husband Jamie Redknapp as she celebrates milestone The couple separated in 2017 after 19 years together

Louise Redknapp took a trip down memory lane on Thursday to celebrate 25 years since the release of her single One Kiss from Heaven.

The singer, 47, shared several pictures taken to promote her fifth and final single from her debut solo album Naked and a brief clip of the music video which featured a lot of stars, including her then-partner Jamie Redknapp.

"One Kiss From Heaven turns 25 years old today!!!! The fifth and final single from my debut solo album 'Naked.'

"This was my favourite track from 'Naked' so I was happy when it became a single and I even got to have all my friends in the video. Can you spot any familiar faces in the video (swipe to watch)," she asked her followers.

Louise shared several pictures of hersef and a brief clip featuring Jamie

"Phil Babb, Jamie, Jason McAteer, my 90s crushes," wrote one, whilst another added: "Loved this song as a teen! I spot Shane Lynch and Martine McCutcheon."

Other stars featured in the video include Michelle Gayle, Kelle Bryan from Eternal and Sean Maguire.

The music video was filmed in 1996, two years before Louise and Jamie married in Bermuda after a week-long engagement. The couple had met through mutual friend Robbie Williams when Louise was on tour with Eternal.

Louise and Jamie pictured two years after their wedding

Louise and Jamie welcomed two sons during their marriage, Charley and Beau, but parted ways 19 years later, in 2017.

Jamie has since married again. The former footballer tied the knot to Frida Andersson last month and the couple are due to welcome their first child together any day now.

Louise is yet to speak out about Jamie's recent wedding, but in her autobiography last year, the singer revealed that she regrets not putting more effort into trying to save the relationship.

"I wish I'd tried. I want to say to anyone thinking of running: just slow down. Don't run," she wrote. "Because once you run too fast, you can't make up the ground you've lost.