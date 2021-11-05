Louise Redknapp is a doting mum to two sons, Charley, 17, and Beau, 12, and they clearly share a strong bond as Charley had some lovely words for his mum on Thursday.

The star was celebrating her 47th birthday, and her eldest son took to his Instagram Stories to pay tribute to his mum. The teen shared a photo of the family-of-three at a restaurant, with Louise lovingly looking at her son. "Happy birthday mum, I love you," he wrote, adding a swirling heart emoji.

The post touched Louise and she shared it on her own Instagram Stories, tagging her son and posting a heart emoji.

In the photo that Charley shared, the mum-of-two looked divine in a gorgeous green top as she wore her hair down and she also accessorised with plenty of bracelets.

Louise shares her two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, and she often remains a bit more low-profile with her family life online.

Charley had some beautiful words for his mum

But earlier this week, she shared a hilarious video of Beau as she showed off his Halloween costume, which featured a giant blow-up alien. The youngster pretended that the alien was abducting him, as he slowly disappeared behind a dark wooden door.

Louise accompanied the video with music that sounded as if it was straight out of a horror film, captioning it: "Happy Halloween."

Fans couldn't get enough of Beau's outfit, with one writing: "This is the best costume," while another added: "Freakin' brilliant," followed by lots of laughing emojis.

Louise shares her two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

The video comes just a few weeks after Louise shared another rare snap of her youngest son on her social media. She simply captioned the shot "Sundays" with a blue heart.

In the picture, the pair were both were sporting black jumpers, hugely similar expressions and both boasted lovely blonde hair. Twins!

Fans took to the comment section in their droves. One follower wrote: "Mum and son, beautiful!" Another added: "Awww looks like mum and dad's handsome boy!" and a third quipped: "So cute!"

