Louise Redknapp enjoys girls' night out with co-stars as ex Jamie prepares to welcome new baby Jamie Redknapp is set to welcome a third child this month

Louise Redknapp looked picture perfect as she joined her 9 to 5 the Musical colleagues, Sarah-Marie Maxwell and Vivian Panka, for a night out on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 47-year-old shared a gorgeous snap of the trio and remarked: "A little drink in Sunderland with these gems [heart emoji]."

WATCH: Louise and Beau's TikTok dance

Over the summer, Louise reprised her role as Violet Newstead in the UK tour of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical – which took place in Sunderland this week before moving to Birmingham.

The night out comes shortly after the singer marked her son Beau's 13th birthday – her youngest child, whom she shares with former husband, Jamie Redknapp. Louise wrote beside the cute clip of herself and Beau dancing together: "Happy Birthday my little man… this was the one and only time you asked me to do a TikTok."

She added: "Beau I love you more than words can say, you are my light every day I’m so proud of you! I can’t believe you're already 13 looking forward to the next milestone and everything you will achieve. Love Mum xxx."

Dad Jamie shared his own birthday messages to his son on his social media, writing: "Today my little man Beau turns 13. Have the best day because you deserve it."

Louise with her tour friends

He added: "I couldn't be prouder of the young man you're turning into. You're always smiling and joking and have a great outlook on life that proves you can do anything you want. You will undoubtedly have ups and downs but with your attitude and desire you will deal with them in the same positive way you deal with everything."

The celebration came shortly after Jamie recently surprised fans with news of his secret wedding to Frida Andersson. They were then joined by a whole host of guests - including Christine and Frank Lampard - for the reception at Scott's Restaurant. The couple – who have been dating since summer 2020 - are due to welcome their first child together this month.

