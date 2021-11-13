Louise Redknapp speaks about self-love and dating in candid comments The star split from Jamie in 2017

Louise Redknapp has been single since she split from ex-husband Jamie in 2017, and it sounds like she's intending to keep it that way.

In an interview with Fabulous, the star revealed that although sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, are "desperate" for her to start dating again she felt that she was too busy and was focusing on her work on the 9 to 5 West End musical. "On my days off, going out and having a social life is not my priority," she candidly revealed.

Louise also shared how her sons and work are the main focuses in her life at the moment, explaining: "It sounds basic, but I've got two things that are really important to me right now: my kids, because I want to be a solid part of their life, and my work."

And in a surprising confession about self-love, she added: "Right now, that's enough for me, I'm not saying forever. I'm learning to just be OK with myself. I'm not loving myself, but I've been OK. I'm getting there."

For the magazine cover, the singer seductively posed in a check jumper – and she looked unreal.

Her eyes glistened under the lights, and she allowed her hair to messily cover the upper half of her face.

Louise looked stunning on the cover

Fans went insane in the comments with friend Denise van Outen commenting with a heart emoji.

A second added: "You just get more and more stunning by the years," while a third said the shot was "album cover worthy".

Louise stunned earlier this week as she headed on a night out with her 9 to 5 co-stars Sarah-Marie Maxwell and Vivian Panka.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 47-year-old shared a gorgeous snap of the trio and remarked: "A little drink in Sunderland with these gems [heart emoji]."

The star wants to focus on her kids

The night out comes shortly after the singer marked her son Beau's 13th birthday – her youngest child, whom she shares with former husband, Jamie Redknapp.

Louise wrote beside the cute clip of herself and Beau dancing together: "Happy Birthday my little man… this was the one and only time you asked me to do a TikTok."

She added: "Beau I love you more than words can say, you are my light every day I’m so proud of you! I can't believe you're already 13 looking forward to the next milestone and everything you will achieve. Love Mum xxx."

Dad Jamie shared his own birthday messages to his son on his social media, writing: "Today my little man Beau turns 13. Have the best day because you deserve it."

