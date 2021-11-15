Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos left feeling disappointed in tongue-in-cheek new photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom to three children

Kelly Ripa has a fantastic sense of humor and it's apparent that her children have inherited it from her too.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a tongue-in-cheek new post from her son Michael Consuelos, who had been left feeling disappointed after his mom didn't answer his FaceTime call.

The aspiring actor had shared a photo of himself frowning while trying to ring Kelly, who was unavailable to take the call.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children steal the show on Live

"I've made peace with the fact that I'm the Connor Roy of the family," Michael wrote, referencing Logan Roy's oldest son from Succession, who craves respect from his father and siblings.

While Michael didn't hear from Kelly, the former All My Children star was having similar troubles trying to reach another family member – her daughter Lola.

The actress shared a similar picture of her waiting for the 20-year-old to answer her call.

Kelly Ripa's son Michael was left waiting for his mom to pick up his call

FaceTime is one of the best ways for Kelly and her family to stay in touch, now that the actress and her husband Mark Consuelos are official empty nesters.

Their youngest child Joaquin, 18, flew the nest in September to embark on a new chapter of his life at university.

Joaquin, unlike his siblings, has moved state for college and is enrolled on the University of Michigan's wrestling program, where he is thriving.

Kelly is a doting mom to three children

Michael and Lola both chose to study in New York, where the family are based, and Michael graduated last year.

Since leaving college, the oldest Consuelos sibling has been stepping into the limelight more and more and even appeared in Riverdale earlier in the year alongside his dad, where he played a younger version of Mark's character Hiram Lodge.

The Live star with husband Mark Consuelos

Mark found the experience exciting and "emotional" as he watched his firstborn follow in his footsteps. Chatting about working with his son during an interview with Esquire, he said: "Working with my son was probably one of the most exciting things I've gotten to experience.

"It was emotional for me, to see him practicing his lines and coming to set. He was so earnest about it. it really was a bucket-list moment for me."

