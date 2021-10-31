Kelly Ripa shares rare family photo with all her children to mark special celebration The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom to three kids

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have an idyllic family life and are incredibly close to each other's parents too.

So much so, that the Live with Kelly and Ryan star refers to the Riverdale star's father as "dad".

Kelly made sure to pay tribute to her father-in-law Saul on his birthday on Saturday, sharing a lovely never-before-seen picture of him during a family vacation with all his grandchildren.

While Kelly and Mark were behind the camera, their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, were in the photo with their cousins and grandfather.

All three of them looked so grown up, and Michael looked the spitting image of his dad.

In the caption, Kelly wrote: "Happy birthday to everyone's favorite Nonno. We love you dad. Thank you for your part in the creation of the Consuelos gang xo."

Kelly Ripa shared a lovely family photo featuring her three children

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful photo," while another wrote: "It doesn't get much better than that." A third added: "Oh my goodness, the genes run deep! Beautiful family."

Mark also paid tribute to his dad on his own Instagram account, choosing to share a photo of the pair of them posing by the sea.

"Happy bday pops… Love you," he wrote alongside it.

it's been an eventful few months for Kelly and Mark, who recently became empty nesters after their youngest, Joaquin, moved to university.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

Unlike his older siblings, Joaquin has chosen to study away from New York, and is enrolled on the wrestling program at the University of Michigan.

His university admission is even more special to his proud parents, as Kelly explained back in February during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The actress opened up about Joaquin's learning disorders, including dyslexia and dysgraphia.

The family live in New York

At the time, the teenager was deciding on a college, and Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that it had been an emotional time for her and Mark as parents.

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

