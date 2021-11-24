Al Roker has been delighting fans with episodes from his new podcast, Cooking Up A Storm with Al Roker, but his latest left many in a tizzy.

MORE: Al Roker and wife 'bursting with pride' over remarkable achievement by son Nick

The Today star teamed up with Alexander Smalls to discuss Thanksgiving dinners, particularly whether the filling for the turkey was described as "stuffing" or "dressing."

In a clip he shared on his Instagram, Al said: "I grew up here in New York, and my mom called it stuffing. You call it dressing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker has fans talking with adorable video of family dog Pepper

Al and Alexander then proceeded to debate the difference between the two, saying that one would go inside the turkey and one would be on the side in a casserole dish.

He wrote on the clip: "There's totally a difference between Thanksgiving stuffing and dressing," but many fans couldn't necessarily agree.

MORE: Al Roker shares very rare family photos to celebrate with daughter Leila

Some of Al's friends and colleagues also chimed in, including his wife Deborah Roberts, who commented: "Yep. We had Turkey and dressing in Georgia!"

Al divided fans with his take on stuffing vs dressing

Katie Couric said: "We call it dressing…," with a fan also adding: "No, No, NO...dressing is made with CORNBREAD... stuffing is NOT... just my opinion...lol…"

Another wrote: "I can see his point on the definition, however, the stuffing vs dressing debate is regional and generational. What he calls dressing is what I've always called stuffing (Mid West). Growing up, I heard both used interchangeably."

Many others also gave their two cents on the topic, sharing stories of their years growing up using the terms "stuffing" or "dressing" and how their own perceptions of it differed from Al and Alexander's.

MORE: Al Roker's touching message to wife Deborah Roberts as she pays tribute to someone special

MORE: Al Roker surprises fans with photos featuring rarely seen family member on Today

The popular television weatherman has shared more Thanksgiving-related podcast snippets on his social media in the run-up to the holiday.

The Today host has shared many Thanksgiving recipes on his podcast

He posted a clip from his podcast episode with Ina Garten where she made her parmesan smashed potatoes, writing in the caption: "@inagarten's famous parmesan smashed potatoes are the perfect side for your #thanksgiving #turkey. Check out our podcast convo on 'Cooking Up A Storm' at link in bio. #Recipe included! Happy Thanksgiving!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.