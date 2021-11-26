Carrie Underwood is a vision in the dreamiest red ball gown She knows how to make a statement

Carrie Underwood brought some festive joy on Thursday with a snow-covered performance for the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade.

The country music pop star looked incredible wearing a red ball gown with matching gloves and heels.

Carrie looked so festive and bright in red during the show! Photo: © NBC

Singing from the snowy set, Carrie wowed the crowds with her special performance of "Favorite Time of the Year."

She was surrounded by Christmas decorations as she belted out her holiday tune, which received rave reviews.

It's a very busy time of the year for Carrie, who is gearing up for her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

On 1 Dec, she will kick off REFLECTIONS at the Strip's Resorts World Las Vegas.

Carrie's CMA Awards performance earlier this month was spectacular!

In a statement announcing her plans, she said: "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we've all really been missing that.

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time."

She continued: "It's such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."

Carrie is squeezing in plenty of time with her family ahead of her Las Vegas stint and recently she and her husband, Mike Fisher, took their sons to Disney World. She shared their delight on Instagram when she thanked the resort for having them and for giving them such a magical time.

She captioned the post: "Got to spend some much needed family time recently in Orlando!!! We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles and made a million memories!!!

"These years, with our boys, we'll never get back…to see the wonder and excitement on their faces is priceless! We already can't wait to go back! Thanks, @waltdisneyworld for existing."

