Kevin Bacon's fans stunned by casual appearance in candid streetside video

Kevin Bacon is one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, and fans were quite surprised by his latest social media post where that was a factor.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick looks effortlessly stylish in a candid photo taken by husband Kevin Bacon

The actor posted a clip of himself walking along the bustling New York City streets near Times Square as he revealed he was on his own for the night.

He shared that he was on his way to catch another Broadway show as he panned his camera at the busy locality and the people all walking by.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon stuns fans with candid streetside video

"Got to see Dana H before it closed. Never seen anything quite like it. Broadway," he captioned his clip, but many fans were stunned.

Several in the comments were quite surprised that Kevin was able to walk past so many people without being spotted or noticed by anyone.

Given his appearance, where he wore a casual jacket and flannel combo, along with a beanie, his glasses, and a mask, the actor was barely recognizable.

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's odd date night selfie has fans in hysterics

One commented on the clip with: "Imagine walking past one of the greatest actors who ever lived, on Broadway, literally," with another saying: "How cool to be a celeb and able to go about your business in some anonymity! Another masking bonus…"

Kevin's incognito appearance rendered him practically unrecognizable

A third also wrote: "Love to see you walking around unnoticed x," with one adding: "The theaters are literally the only valid reason to ever set foot anywhere near Times Square."

Many also thanked Kevin in the comments for supporting the returning theatre industry of New York City as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic.

MORE: Kevin Bacon and daughter Sosie reveal close bond in fun video from inside their New York home

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick shares rare photo of son Travis - and dad Kevin Bacon is gutted

The Footloose star has been a big supporter of the NYC nightlife and entertainment industry, even enjoying a recent date night as part of it.

Kevin shared a selfie of himself with his wife Kyra Sedgwick as they embarked on one of their treasured date nights.

Kevin and Kyra indulged in some New York nightlife for one of their date nights

"Date night! Brandi doing Joni's Blue at Carnegie Hall. Amazing show," he captioned the shot of them holding up their tickets to see Brandi Carlile in concert at Carnegie Hall.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.