Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to special someone in latest post

Kaley Cuoco has shown time and again that she is one of the most down-to-earth people in the world, and she demonstrated this again on Tuesday with a heartfelt tribute to a close friend.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, the Big Bang Theory star wished her publicist Melissa Kates a happy birthday. The actress shared a beautiful photo of the pair laughing together as they shared some drinks and both ladies looked as glamorous as each other. Kaley was stunning in a black slogan sweater jumper with text that was obscured by her arm, and matching black jeans. Meanwhile, Melissa wore a white blouse with some ripped jeans.

In a moving message, Kaley penned: "Happy birthday to one of the best, funniest, most treasured humans on this planet!

"My publicist (since I was 16 yes u read that correctly) @mkates100!"

Kaley also added two stickers to the image, one which read: "HBD 2 U <3" and a balloon that carried the message: "I'm so glad you were born."

It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Kaley who started it with the runaway success of the Flight Attendant, but recently split from husband Karl Cook.

However, things appear to be back on the up for her, as she recently welcomed a new adorable animal into her family.

Last week, the animal-lover took to her social media channels to excitedly introduce her new rooster.

Alongside a snapshot of her cuddling the bird, she wrote: "Welcome to your new life Mini Coop! We rescued a baby mini rooster and I'm completely in love. Thank you @lancasteranimalslaco @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for taking such good care of him!"

It's unclear just how many pets the star has and how many she's rescued but in the past she has said she has at least 25 horses, a bunny, a goat, and two piglets.

Kaley also claims to have a "large pack of dogs". Until recently, she shared her extended animal family with her equestrian husband.

The couple's short-lived marriage came to an end last month when they announced they were splitting up. The two shared the sad news in a statement, in which they revealed that their "paths have taken us in opposite directions".

